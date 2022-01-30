Here's sad news for all Shamita Shetty fans out there, as the "Sharara" girl has been evicted from the top three race from Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. It was Deepika Padukone who got Shamita out the BB house. With this, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra are the top three.

Shamita Shetty Evicted:

