On the occasion of Rakhi Sawant's birthday today (November 25), the makers of Bigg Boss 15 dropped a special promo featuring her, and along with it also confirmed her as a wild card contestant. In the video, we see Rakhi finally announcing that she will be entering BB 15 along with her husband Ritesh. She asks Ritesh, "chalega ki nahi", to which he gives it a nod.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)