It's just a month or so since Bigg Boss 15 kickstarted, and the Salman Khan hosted reality show is already making a lot of noise. The latest update from the house saw Simba Nagpal getting violent and pushing Umar Riaz in the pool during a task. This led to 'Evict Simba Now' trend on Twitter. Now, we've got our hands on a viral clip that sees Umar telling Ieshaan that Simba called him a 'terrorist' on national TV.

Watch Viral Video:

Simba : “Task mein tu aatankwadi lagta hai, surma nahi lagaya kar” Is this playing with dignity? How can he pass such comments? WTF😡 Pathetic!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss #UmarRiaz | #UmarArmy | #BiggBoss15pic.twitter.com/L8szcWQmaK — Team Umar Riaz Official 👑 (@IamUmarRiaz1) November 1, 2021

