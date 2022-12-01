A massive fight is going to take place in the Bigg Boss 16 house tonight (Dec 1) between Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. It will so happen that even after constant reminder by Archana to clear the kitchen, Shalin will do his maanmani, which will lead to screaming and yelling between the two. However, Archana loses her calm over Shalin's rude behaviour and drags Tina Datta in the chaos. Archana slams Tina by tagging her as a 'gandi' aurat, commenting on her hygiene. Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Laud Shiv Thakare’s Game in the Show; Say He Deserves To Be Ranked on the First Position! (View Tweets).

Archana Gautam Vs Shalin Bhanot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)