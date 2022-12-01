Shiv Thakare, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, as a part of a task, when queen Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who’s the current captain of the house, was asked to rank the contestants based on their game and performance in the show, ranked Shiv Thakare as number one contestant in the show. Shiv Thakare’s fans are praising Nimrit for choosing Shiv as number one. Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Mimics Shiv Thakare; Netizens Trend Him As #AnkitIsTheBoss (View Tweets).

Take a look:

Shiv is giving his best

#ShivThakare is giving 100% in everything, tasks, friendship, involvement in house topics/duties, Loyalty, humanity, passion, dedication, respecting the show, helping others, giving moral support to others etc He is best 💯 He deserves no. 1 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/MsyiUgtw5l — Dear B. (@gloriousgurl07) December 1, 2022

Shiv is involved in all tasks

Nobody can replace Shiv

We already know that #ShivThakare is always stand by at No.1 and no one can replace him. — Shiv Thakare (@TheShivThakare) December 1, 2022

Shiv has smart moves in the game

Be it tasks Be it taking right stands Be it giving befitting replies Be it consoling Be it loving Be it keeping enmity Be it warmth for poeple His bonds, his spirit in the game , his smart moves makes him "NO. 1" AND makes #BiggBoss16 a good watch#ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/iOB0nwQN8I — Dear Jayesh (@mjnjnjnj131141) November 30, 2022

Shiv is a deserving candidate

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)