Here's a great news for all Bigg Boss lovers! As the latest season of the controversial reality show will see ex-contestants Hina Khan and Karan Kundrra entering the house. However, the twist is that the new inmates have to compete with them in order to enjoy luxuries and power on BB 16. Bigg Boss 16: Femina Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh Comes on Board for Colors’ Controversial Reality Show! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Karan Kundrra and Hina Khan in BB 16:

#BiggBoss16 Exclusive There will be ex-contestants entering the house who will play from Bigg Boss's side#KaranKundrra & #HinaKhan will be the first players of Bigg Boss in the starting week New Housemates will have to compete in order to enjoy luxuries and power in the house — Bigg Boss Guru👁 (@_biggbossfc) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)