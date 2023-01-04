Tonight on Bigg Boss 16, audiences will get to see another side of MC Stan. Well, as per promo of today's (Jan 4) episode, the rapper will be seen getting furious after a massive fight with Archana Gautam. In the video, Stan looks angry as he kicks the house property along with demanding a voluntary exit. Amidst this, even Bigg Boss calls all the housemates together and takes a stern decision. What do you think, is mid-week elimination on cards? Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam and MC Stan Get into an Ugly Spat.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

