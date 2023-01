In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam and MC Stan will be seen getting into an ugly war-of-words. In a promo, Archana will be seen asking Stan how long he is planning to stay just because the audiences outside are voting for him and that he doesn't even clean the room. Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De and Archana Gautam Get Into Argument Over Picking Sides and Doing Duties.

Stan retaliates by asking Archana whether she thinks he is her father's servant. Stan asks: "Bigg Boss aur teri Maa ka ye ho gaya kya?" An angry Archana is heard telling him if he doesn't feel any shame for talking so crassly about anyone's family. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Manager Calls Vikkas Manaktala’s Wife Guunjan’s Theft Claims a ‘Cheap Publicity’.

Archana said: "Jo dusre ki Maa ki respect nahi kar sakta na, wo ghatiya hai." In the upcoming episode, the captaincy task too will see a lot of fireworks as Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan will be seen getting into a fight.

