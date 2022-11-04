Bigg Boss 16 was quite chaotic over the past few days as Gautam Vig became the captain and the housemates had to stay hungry. Amid all of this, Shalin Bhanot had been requesting to send him chicken as a part of a medical condition where he requires a certain amount of protein intake. The contestants understood him and came forward with suggestions to help him except for Archana who asked him to instead back out and go back to his home to eat chicken. Netizens have come out in support for Shalin as they feel that the makers are making him beg for ration. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig Get Into Physical Fight After Heated Argument (Watch Video).

Take a look:

A netizen shares about the contract

When an actor joins the show...the makers know of his medical history n nutrition needs...if earlier it was accepted then why not with shalin.... #ShalinBhanot #biggboss #biggboss16 — renu Varma (@renuVar09) November 3, 2022

Some call Bigg Boss biased

What Archana said - (market me itne actors hai toh bigg boss tujhe kyu laya) - tumko tv ya movie karna chahiye tum show me kyu aaye... Like for real ?? Biggboss ab ye baat nhi dekhega ? How biased 😤#biggboss #biggboss16 #ShalinBhanot — barkha Shah (@barkhaS09) November 3, 2022

Fans are fighting for Shalin

Shalin is asking for chicken, cause he can see changes in his hands n body n is concerned about performing physical tasks..#ShalinBhanot #BiggBoss16 #biggboss — Rishika Shrama (@RishikaSharma97) November 3, 2022

Fans feel that the show is making contestants beg

Has bigg boss boiled down to a show where contestants have to beg to keep their well being infact.. #ShalinBhanot #biggboss #biggboss16 — riya sen (@shalin_fanpage) November 3, 2022

