As per latest reports, Bigg Boss 16 might see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's rumoured boyfriend, Mahir Pandhi on the reality show soon. Reportedly, Mahir, who also was Nimrit's co-star on their hit show Choti Sarrdaarni, has been approached by the makers to enter as wildcard. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Wants to Go Home After Salman Khan Lashes Out at Her for Being 'Obsessed' With Shalin Bhanot (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

Breaking! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia co-actor from Choti Sardarni and her very good friend, "Mahir Pandhi" has been approached to enter as the Wildcard entry in #BiggBoss16 (Via Indianforums) As per media reports, there is talk of Nimrit being in a relationship with Mahir pic.twitter.com/2IsX8yrLrb — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2022

