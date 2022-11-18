On tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen in quite an angry mode. Now, as per a promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see the host schooling Sumbul Touqeer Khan for being 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot. During their conversation, Sumbul tries to justify her fondness towards Shalin, but all in vein. That's not it, as at the end, Sumbul sobs and says that she wants to quit the reality show. Check it out. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Throws His Coat in Anger; Blasts at Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

