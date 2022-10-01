Shalin Bhanot is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 16. On the premiere night, the TV actor in his introductory video was seen saying that he wants to host Bigg Boss one fine day, to which Salman Khan felt relieved. FYI, he is Daljeet Kaur's ex-husband. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Miss Bikini Archana Gautam Enters Salman Khan's Reality Show (Watch Video).

Shalin Bhanot in BB 16:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)