On tonight's (Nov 29) episode of Bigg Boss 16, audiences will get to see Archana Gautam throwing shade. As per promo shared by Colors TV, we get to see Archana asking cooked rotis back from Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare's plate, as it was made from her flour. This behaviour by Archana, leads to a verbal argument between her and Shiv Thakare. Bigg Boss 16: Golden Boys’ Task For Housemates To Win Back The Lost Rs 25 Lakhs REVEALED!

Archana Gautam Vs Shiv Thakare:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)