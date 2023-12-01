Isha Malviya and Samarth Juryel have reportedly called it quits after a significant disagreement that unfolded involving another party, Khanzaadi. Following a heated altercation, Isha decided to publicly end her relationship with Samarth. The breakup comes in the wake of heightened tensions, culminating in a major fight involving all three individuals. Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar Schools Ankita Lokhande, Calls Out Mannara Chopra for Her ‘Double Standards’.

View BB17 Update Here:

🚨 BREAKING! Isha Malviya and Samarth Juryel break up after major fight Isha ended her relationship openly with Samarth after the major fight with Khanzaadi and later Samarth. (Via Indian Forums)#BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)