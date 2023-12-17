In a dramatic turn on Bigg Boss 17, a promo video teases a tense confrontation between Munawar Faruqui, his ex, and wildcard entrant Ayesha Khan. Ayesha questions Munawar about his alleged two-timing, hinting at their connection just before entering the house. Munawar appears flustered, mumbling a response, sparking intrigue among viewers. The intense exchange promises heightened drama in the upcoming episodes, leaving fans curious about the unfolding dynamics in the reality show. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Flame Ayesha Khan to Enter As Wild Card on Salman Khan's Show – Reports.

See Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)