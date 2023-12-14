Star stand up comedian and singer Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is all set to enter Bigg Boss 17. Ayesha will be the fourth wildcard entrant after Manasvi Mamgai, Samarth Jurel and K-pop singer Aoora. Ayesha is a social media influencer. Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan Set to Enter Salman Khan's Show as a Contestant - Reports.

According to a source close to IANS, her entry is not yet confirmed, but can enter in the upcoming episode after the Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Salman Khan. Ayesha has a following of 2 million on social media. She even follows and is followed by Munawar's girlfriend Nazila. The show airs on Colors and Jio Cinema. Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Turn Rappers in Fiery Smart Lock Task, Divided Into Two Teams for Competition.

Ayesha Khan to Enter BB17?

Also, as per latest update, it is Khanzaadi (Firoza Khan), who has been evicted from BB17. However, an official update on this elimination is still awaited. Stay tuned!

