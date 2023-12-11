In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui confided in Isha Malviya about his friendship with Mannara Chopra, expressing uncertainty due to Mannara's constant confusion. Despite feeling conscious, Munawar emphasised his commitment to their friendship, sharing that he can't plan fights with friends like Mannara and Abhishek Kumar as it would be heartbreaking. Isha suggests him to be expressive about his feelings. She adds that Mannara lacks seriousness about terms like ‘dosti’ and ‘best friend’ and they are very casual for her. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Age Shames Vicky Jain, Latter Calls Him ‘Kaam Chor’ and a ‘Loser’.

Munawar Faruqui Gets Emtional As He Talks about His Friendship With Mannara Chopra

