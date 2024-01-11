In a recent Bigg Boss 17 episode, Munawar Faruqui accused Nazila of cheating and refusing to acknowledge their son. Responding on Instagram, Nazila, who is not part of the show, posted an Instagram story stating, "It's a shame, the lies people will say to defend themselves." The social media reaction adds a new dimension to the drama surrounding their relationship, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals outside the show's confined space. Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Salman Khan’s Reality Show To Conclude on January 28, 2024!

See Nazila's Instagram Story Here:

Nazila reacted on today's episodw where Munawar Faruqui accused her for cheating & not accepting his son. pic.twitter.com/GSuwnO1hQ9 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)