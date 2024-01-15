Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship is going through a tumultuous phase. The couple has been experiencing recurrent fights, significantly impacting their marital life. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, the couple is once again seen engaging in a verbal spat. While Ankita confesses that she thinks Vicky is the least compassionate in their relationship, the latter lashes out at his wife by questioning her friendship with Munawar Faruqui. Amidst the heated argument, the actress admits to her husband, saying, “I’m insecure”. Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar Slams Vicky Jain After His Mother Insults Ankita Lokhande (Watch Video).

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

