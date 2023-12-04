Get ready for utter chaos, Bigg Boss fans! Tonight (Dec 4), the walls come down as Bigg Boss makes a major move. Brace yourselves, because the Dil, Dimaag and Dum areas are getting the axe! As seen in promo, all the contestants get shocked after hearing that they have to sleep together in 'mohalle ke chowk mein'. Seems like no more segregated makaans in BB17, and we might see a common bedroom area soon. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Recalls Feeling Jealous of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dance Partner on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)