Abhishek Kumar’s first music video after Bigg Boss 17, titled "Saanware" saw him romancing Mannara Chopra. Now, in an attempt to promote his track, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a video in which he could be seen recreating ‘Saanware’ romantic moments with buddy Ayesha Khan. In the clip, Abhishek, at his suited-booted best, hugs and proposes to Ayesha as they groove to the melody. The said clip has garnered maximum love from netizens. Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra's Music Video Titled 'Saanware'; Check Out Its First Look Poster!

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan's Chemistry Looks Hot:

View this post on Instagram

