Akshay Kelkar is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 4. Yes, host Mahesh Manjrekar announces the winner by raising the hand of the victorious contestant Akshay Kelkar, Apurva Nemlekar and Akshay Kelkar were the top 2 finalists. Earlier, contestant Rakhi Sawant took the exit from the show by taking home Rs 9 Lakh. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Finale: Rakhi Sawant Accepts Rs ‘9 Lakhs’ Briefcase and Gets Eliminated From the Show.

Akshay Kelkar Is the Winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 4

