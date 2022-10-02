The first episode of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4 has premiered today (October 2, 2022) and there are celebrated artists entering the house of controversies. LatestLY brings to you the complete list of contestants entering the show hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Out! Controversial Reality Show To Go On Air Soon On Colors Marathi (Watch Video).

Tejaswini Lonari

Prasad Jawade

Amruta Dhongade

Nikhil Rajeshirke

Kiran Mane

Samruddhi Jadhav

