After a hit season, Bigg Boss Marathi is back with it's fourth season. As usual, the show will be hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar. For the unaware, this time Bigg Boss Marathi 4 is set to premiere on October 2 at 7:00 PM IST. However, the regular episodes will air on Monday-Friday at 10 PM and on weekends at 9>30 PM. Watch video. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Out! Controversial Reality Show To Go On Air Soon On Colors Marathi (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Premiere Date and Time:

जीवाभावाची माणसं, प्रेम, एकोपा...घरपण जपण्यासाठी जे लागतं ते या घरात सगळंच आहे आणि तेही... ALL IS WELL! कसं? ते पाहण्यासाठी आता फक्त 5 दिवस... "BIGG BOSS मराठी" Grand Premiere, 2 ऑक्टोबरला संध्या 7 वा, सोम - शुक्र रात्री 10 वा, शनि- रवि रात्री 9:30 वा फक्त pic.twitter.com/G0Y3lNeJy7 — Colors Marathi (@ColorsMarathi) September 27, 2022

