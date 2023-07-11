Cyrus Broacha has made an exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In last night's episode of Bigg Boss, we saw makers calling Cyrus inside the confession room and informing him that, due to medical emergency, his family needs him out of the show. On humanitarian grounds, he was allowed to quit BBOTT 2. Cyrus left the show straight from the room without saying goodbye to co-contestants. Later it was BB who informed the housemates about Cyrus' exit. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan Announces Two Weeks Extension Of His Reality Show.

Cyrus Broacha Out of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Cyrus Broacha leaves the BBOTT house due to medical emergency in the family The channel released a statement about Cyrus exit, "Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)