Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting interesting with each passing day. After Puneet Superstar, looks like Palak Purswani's could be the next one to get eliminated. Why we say so? Well, as per new promo of Bigg Boss OTT, we get to see Palak begging for BB currencies from co-contestants to survive on the show. Bigg Boss has given a task to the actress to earn 30K currencies or else she will be kicked out of the house. So, what will be her fate? Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Drops First Reaction Post His Eviction From Show, Says 'Chatey Marunga Salo Ko' (Watch Video).

Palak Purswani Struggles on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)