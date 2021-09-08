In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a fight between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal. It had so happened that Neha by mistake kept her unwashed undergarment near the sink area, which irked Divya and she shamed the singer. This particular incident has not gone down well with Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar Khan, who slammed Divya for embarrassing Neha on national TV. Read on.

Gauahar Khan:

Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first time out is a mistake , as a girl urself , how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad . #sick — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 7, 2021

