In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a fight between Neha Bhasin and Divya Agarwal. It had so happened that Neha by mistake kept her unwashed undergarment near the sink area, which irked Divya and she shamed the singer. This particular incident has not gone down well with Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauahar Khan, who slammed Divya for embarrassing Neha on national TV. Read on.

Gauahar Khan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)