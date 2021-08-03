Karan Johar is excited to host Bigg Boss OTT and so is the audience. The six-week-long special OTT edition of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be a blast and raising the excitement for the show, Karan shared a picture of a billboard of the show, which is arriving on Voot on August 8.

Check Out His Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)