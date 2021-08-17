Rakhi Sawant was the highlight of Bigg Boss 14. Having said that seems like the entertainment queen wants to once again enter the show. As a few videos of Rakhi as Spiderwoman is all over the internet. In the clips, she can be seen demanding to let her enter Bigg Boss OTT. Funny and how!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rakhi Sawant Dancing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)