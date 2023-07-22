According to reports, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant's Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are evicted from Salman Khan's reality show. Six contestant were selected- Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazn Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar, and Jad Hadid for eviction. After a long week full of dramas and conflicts coupled with the twists and turns, in Weekend Ka Vaar episode these two contestant said good bye to the show forever. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan Is Back to Host Another Interesting Episode of Weekend Ka Vaar!.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house Retweet If happy!#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)