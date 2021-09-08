Shamita Shetty is among the most sorted and dignified contestants on Bigg Boss OTT. However, she is also fragile and emotional. Now, a video of the actress has gone viral online which sees her sobbing and telling Neha Bhasin that her first boyfriend died in a car accident. "For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn’t allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga to get myself together, to put the pieces back together," Shamita says to Neha.

Watch Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigBosKhabri (@bigboskhabri)

