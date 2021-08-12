Social media influencer Moose Jattana, who is part of Bigg Boss OTT has come out as bisexual. On the reality show's third episode's live feed, she confirmed her sexuality in a conversation with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

She said "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me. When it comes to marriage, I would like to marry a girl if I develop a strong relationship with the person."

Moose Jattana's Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose Jattana (@moosejattana)

