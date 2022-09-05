Bigg Boss, across seasons has played cupid for numerous celebrities. Now, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Pavni, took to social media to confess her love for co-participant and dance choreographer Amir. The blue eyed boy had proposed to Pavni during the course of the show and they also were participants in BB Jodigal: Season 2. Pavni has penned a beautiful note and it is truly magical! Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Raju Jeyamohan Lifts the Trophy, Here’s Everything We Know About the Winner.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavni (@pavani9_reddy)

