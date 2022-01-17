Bigg Boss Tamil season 5 wrapped on a high note. The two finalists of the reality show - Raju Jeyamohan and VJ Priyanka Deshpande pitted against each other till the end to win the prestigious trophy. With the love and support of the fans, Raju, however, took away the title. The actor bagged the trophy and was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil by host Kamal Haasan. Jeyamohan, along with the trophy, took home Rs 50 lakh prize money. Pavani Reddy was the third finalist of the season. Kamal Haasan Recovers From COVID-19, Gets Back to Hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Raju's wife, Tharika also thanked the housemates and the audience for supporting her husband during his journey in the Bigg Boss house. "Patience is the takeaway for me from Raju," said Priyanka after he was declared the winner. The actor truly deserved the title as he played a smart and interesting game inside the house while maintaining a cordial relationship with his fellow contestants. Despite the fact that Raju was nominated for eviction more than five times during the course of the show, he managed to survive it.

For anyone who already doesn't know who Raju is, the actor is a renowned actor down South. Born in Thirunelveli and bought up in Chennai, Raju saw years of struggle in the industry before he became the talk of the town for his performance in the Tamil film, Natpuna Ennanu Theryuma. He also has made a huge name in the TV space.

Raju has a huge fanbase with people who love him in for his work in TV serials like Kana Kaanum Kalangal, Kalloori Salai, Aandaal Azhagar and Saravanan Meenatchi. Before entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 house, he was a part of the popular television serial Bharathi Kannamma as well. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5: Actor Sarath Kumar Offers Contestants A Prize Money Of Rs 3 Lakh To Quit Kamal Haasan Hosted Show.

Apart from work, on the personal front, Raju Jeyamohan got married to his longtime girlfriend Tarika during the lockdown. The two had an intimate wedding at the Marudhamalai Murugan temple in the Coimbatore district. The actor had even shared a few pictures from the nuptials on social media.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil will now go digital as its OTT season will begin streaming from January 30 on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform made the announcement recently on January 16, revealing that the new season is titled Bigg Boss Ultimate. Kamal Haasan will be hosting the OTT season too.

