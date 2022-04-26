The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar's first-of-its-kind social thriller Escaype Live is out. Starring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Swastika Mukherje among others, the show highlights drawbacks of the dangerous TikTok culture. Directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, the series tells the tale of six Indians who try their best to become famous on a social media app for money. Escaype Live: Aakanksha Singh Opens Up About Her Role as a Cop in the Upcoming Tech-Thriller Web Series.

Watch Video:

