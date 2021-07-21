Chhatrasal tells the story of an Indian hero who made Aurangzeb feel his heat. The series will play out in MX Player and promises to be a no-holds-barred account of the brave warrior. It will stream on July 29 and stars Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta and Jitin Gulati in key roles.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)