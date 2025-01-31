Shahid Kapoor makes a striking return to the silver screen in his new film Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. The movie, which released in theatres on January 31, also stars Pooja Hegde, Ashutosh Rana, Kubra Sait and Pavail Gulati. Early viewers have been quick to share their thoughts on social media, with many highlighting Shahid's powerful performance. In a never-before-seen role, he plays a fierce and determined cop, delivering high-octane action sequences filled with intense punches and thrilling gunfire. As a skilled yet rebellious officer, Shahid's character navigates a web of deception and betrayal while solving a complex case. Audiences are praising the compelling performances all around. Check it out! ‘Deva’: Danger, Extreme, Violence, Attitude – How Shahid Kapoor’s Insta Profile Highlights These Facets of His Character.

'Undisputed Winner'

#DevaReview Rating - ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Undisputed Winner Crackling Performance and Hard hitting Story with Lucrative Final these Film is Complete Package of Madness and Crazy Filmmaking#ShahidKapoor on Banger with Fast editing and pickup scenes Overall Entertainment Above All MW ! pic.twitter.com/H6AOtbod5I — ✴️BOL INDIA POL✴️ (@PrashantMi555) January 31, 2025

'Faadu'

#devareview. Interval Shahid.bhai your performance is faaadu 💥💥. hope climx change krdiya ho. Interval - many scenes from Mumbai police. No remake pls 🙏 — filmy kunal (@KunalCh17630116) January 31, 2025

'Career Best Performance'

#Deva my honest review +VE: - Pooja's career best perfo .. she literally gave it all for this film 😭😭😭😭🔥 - 1st half screenplay, interval, mass scenes are 🥵🥵 - As always BGM 🥵👌🏻💯 different level - Camera movements & visuals Negative: Nothing #DevaReview pic.twitter.com/Bcuet0lkCf — . (@DineshhhX) January 31, 2025

'In Love'

Hello #deva Finally watching @shahidkapoor I am already in love with deva ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7bNpGBoVAN — ✦ Fᴀʀʜᴀ ✦ Deva ala re ala 💥 (@farhaluvShahid) January 31, 2025

'Outstanding'

#Deva Review 4/5⭐️#ShahidKapoor is in his top of his game his Acting is just Truly Outstanding #PoojaHegde shines in her role - The best part about the film is it doesn’t feel dragged a bit because of only 1 song in the film - Climax is 🔥 ( Not Remake doubt clear) pic.twitter.com/A6UBvkJg9u — B (@ChillGuyBantu) January 31, 2025

Watch 'Deva' Trailer:

