Dalljiet Kaur, ex-wife of Shalin Bhanot, recently got engaged to UK-born Nikhil Patel. The pair exchanged rings in Nepal and are set to take the wedding vows this March. It is to be heard that, Dalljiet will move with her kid to Kenya as Nikhil is placed there for work, but after a few years, the couple will move to London. Recently Dalljiet took to her Instagram account and shared confirmed the marriage and moving to Kenya after the wedding. Check The Post Below. Dalljiet Kaur Wedding: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex To Marry UK-based Nikhil Patel in March.

Check The Instagram Post Which Dalljiet Kaur Shared:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

