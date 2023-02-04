Dalljiet Kaur, who was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot, has found love once again. The actress would be tying the knot with UK-based Nikhil Patel in March. She confirmed about her wedding to ETimes. She was quoted as saying, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.” Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gets Support From Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur After He Sobs on the Show (View Post).

Dalljiet Kaur To Marry Nikhil Patel

Daljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with Nikhil Patel in March, she will be moving to Nairobi and eventually to London with her son Jaydon!!#dalljietkaur #etimestv pic.twitter.com/tZsuHwJKLV — ETimes TV (@ETimesTV) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)