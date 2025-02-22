A grassland fire broke out on Friday evening, February 21, in the northern part of Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya. Authorities confirmed that the blaze was not near the airstrip and did not affect flight operations. Kenya Airways spokesperson Henry Okatch assured that emergency response teams had successfully contained part of the fire, and airport operations continued as normal. Kenya School Fire: 17 Students Killed, 13 Seriously Burned As Massive Blaze Erupts in Dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri (Watch Video).

Kenya Airport Fire

Breaking News ; a section of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport- JKIA runway on fire right now !!! pic.twitter.com/cCtfE9TBXX — ONJOLO KENYA🇰🇪 (@onjolo_kenya) February 21, 2025

Blaze Erupts at Out at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Large grass fire reported at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya....pic.twitter.com/DyIezjIa75 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) February 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)