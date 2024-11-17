The Sabarmati Report, which hit theatres on November 15, had a promising start at the box office, earning INR 1.41 crore on its opening day. On its second day, the Vikrant Massey starrer saw a significant jump, collecting INR 2.18 crore, bringing its total box office earnings to INR 3.59 crore. With this, the film is on track to soon cross the INR 5 crore mark in India. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Movie Review: To No One’s Surprise, Vikrant Massey’s Film Is Undisguised Propaganda Masquerading As ‘Investigative’ Drama.

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Collections

#TheSabarmatiReport shows an impressive 54.61% growth on Saturday, driven by strong contributions from *national chains* [Fri: ₹ 88 lacs, Sat: ₹ 1.46 cr]. With a 2-day total matching #12thFail [₹ 3.60 cr], the key question is whether #TSR can sustain its momentum from Monday… pic.twitter.com/wXneucjqBJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)