With the casting for Daredevil: Born Again beginning, we have finally got our first major player joining the series in an undisclosed role. Michael Gandolfini, who you may know best as the son of late James Gandolfini, has reportedly joined the show in a major role. Daredevil: Born Again will star Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio and is scheduled to release on Disney+ in 2024. Daredevil Born Again Confirmed With 18 Episodes! To Releases in Spring 2024 On Disney+.

Check Out the Tweet:

Michael Gandolfini has been cast in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ for a major role. pic.twitter.com/K5hXqDh3vh — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 2, 2022

