Daredevil fans can rejoice as the Devil of Hells Kitchen is all set to make his return in Spring 2024. Officially confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con, Charlie Cox is set to don the costume again in Daredevil: Born Again which will premiere on Disney+. It will be a part of the phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will also be ditching the six-episode format of previous Marvel series and will feature 18 episodes.. Echo: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio To Return As Daredevil and The Kingpin in Marvel Series.

Check Out The Source:

The official logo for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. The 18-episode series stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, releasing in Spring 2024. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/DvuhHgkCFM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

