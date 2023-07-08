Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are blessed with two adorable daughters, Lianna and Divisha. The couple shared a pic on Instagram post their younger child’s mundan ceremony. It was performed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. The pic features the parents happily posing with their baby girl. The caption of the post read, “At the spiritual heart of India (Varanasi) where we did baby Divisha’s mundan ceremony.” Debina Bonnerjee Can’t Stop Blushing As Gurmeet Choudhary Sweetly Kisses Her! Check Out Pics From Actress’ Intimate Birthday Bash.

Debina & Gurmeet’s Daughter Divisha

