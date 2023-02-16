Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), now has a new Tapu. After Raj Anadkat leaving the show midway, makers were looking out for a new face to cast as Tapu and finally they've found one. Having said that, it's Nitish Bhaluni who is all set to play the new Tipendra aka Tapu on the longest running comedy show. Have a look Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Reveals He Misses Disha Vakani's Daya's Character On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Watch Video).

Watch Dilip Joshi Introducing the New Tapu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

