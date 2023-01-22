Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim took to their respective Instagram handles and revealed that they are expecting their first child together. In the pictures shared, the couple can be seen posing with a cap which reads 'Mom' and 'Dad'. "Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon," a part of their post's caption reads. Thalapathy Vijay Attends Atlee's Wife Priya's Baby Shower; Actor Arrives at the Function With a Big Gift (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar Is Pregnant:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

