Ace filmmaker Atlee Kumar has shared one of the best news with fans on Twitter. The Jawan filmmaker announced that he and his wife Priya Atlee are expecting their first child. In the pictures shared, the couple can be seen caressing baby bump of the mom-to-be. Atlee mentioned in his tweet, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love.” Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Are Expecting First Child! Chiranjeevi Shares the Good News on Social Media.

Atlee’s Wife Priya Mohan Pregnant

Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️ Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita pic.twitter.com/9br2K6ts77 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)