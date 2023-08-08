Disha Parmar's heartwarming photos with husband Rahul Vaidya are capturing attention and melting hearts. In the images, Disha radiates elegance in a white t-shirt, while Rahul exudes charm in a stylish yellow t-shirt. The couple's love is evident, further amplified by the exciting news that they are expecting their first child. The candid snapshots not only showcase their radiant smiles but also underscore the joyous phase they are embarking upon. Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump in Pool Wearing Red Monokini (View Pic). Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

