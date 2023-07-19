Disha Parmar has shared a cute picture of her baby bump on social media. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo of her in a red monokini. The actor is seen posing alongside a pool in her latest photo from her Goa vacation. "One splash at a time! [sic]," Disha Parmar added in the caption of her Instagram post. The TV actor looks absolutely gorgeous in her wet hair look. "Beautiful [sic]," a fan commented on Disha Parmar's Instagram post. Disha Parmar Looks Adorable in Cute Pink Dress, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2’ Actress Shares Gorgeous Pics on Insta.

Check Disha Parmar's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)