It’s Diwali 2022 and not only are the common people celebrating the festival in full fervor but also celebrities. Ekta Kapoor seems to have thrown a bash for her friends and present were Ronit Roy, Shamita Shetty and many others. Ronit took to social media to thank Ekta for the party and posted pictures with a caption that read: ‘and what a great nite it was! Lovely catching up with all my much loved and beautiful friends. Thank you @ektarkapoor’. Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali 2022 Bash: Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Karan Kundrra – Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Johar and More Celebs Clicked at the Party (Views Pics & Videos).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Boseroy (@ronitboseroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)